Navjot Singh Sidhu to take legal recourse on fake accounts in his name

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu at The Indian Express office at Panchkula. (Jaipal Singh) Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu at The Indian Express office at Panchkula. (Jaipal Singh)

Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu today came out strongly against the miscreants operating fake accounts in his name on various social media sites like Twitter, Facebook and other platforms.

He appealed to the people to beware of such rumour-mongers and not pay any heed to the canards being spread by such wrongdoers in his name. “I would take the legal recourse to put a stop to the activities of such anti-social elements and would soon lodge an FIR so as to make sure that such rogue malefactors are brought to book,” Sidhu said in a statement here.

The minister elaborated that he had an official account on mico-blogging site Twitter @sherryontopp but it has been brought to his notice that some miscreants are operating various fake accounts in his name and this trend needs to be nipped in the bud immediately to stop people around the world, especially Punjab, from falling prey to it. He also clarified that he has an official page on Facebook @sherryontopp.

Sidhu said he would soon launch a website for an interaction with the people.

