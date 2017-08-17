Navjot Singh Sidhu terms SAD-BJP rule ‘economic terrorism’, Sukhbir targets Manpreet

Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo) Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo)

Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday termed ten years of SAD-BJP rule in the state as ‘economic terrorism’. Addressing the Congress rally at the Issru political conference at Khanna on Independence Day, Sidhu said: “Akalis recklessly plundered with the wealth of Punjab for ten years.”

“The previous ten years would be registered in history as the years of economic terrorism. SAD-BJP leaders recklessly plundered the wealth of Punjab. Badal family was enjoying the monopoly over most businesses and they amassed unaccounted wealth at the cost of the welfare of Punjabis,” he said.

Leading the Akali Dal attack, former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal targeted his cousin and Finance Minister, Manpreet Badal, over farm loan waiver and said that ‘Congress has betrayed the farmers of Punjab with fake promise of farm loan waiver’. “After promising a crop loan waiver scheme of Rs 1,500 crore against a total loan waiver of Rs 90,000 crore, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal is refusing to implement this by taking the excuse of financial stress. He was finance minister for four years during SAD-BJP rule. He knew the exact condition of state finances. He was also the head of the Congress election manifesto which announced the loan waiver promise. Now, he is trying to run away…. This proves he had no intention of waiving off farmer loans in the first place,” said Sukhbir.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News Sidhu gives Oppn ammo to attack alliance