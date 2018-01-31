Navjot Singh Sidhu takes U-turn, visits office of Amritsar mayor

Minister of Local Government, Tourism and Cultural Affairs in Punjab Government Navjot Singh Sidhu. Express Photo by Sahil Walia Minister of Local Government, Tourism and Cultural Affairs in Punjab Government Navjot Singh Sidhu. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

In a U-turn, Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Tuesday visited the office of newly elected Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu and assured him of all support.

Earlier, Sidhu had openly expressed his displeasure on the appointment of Rintu, his party’s choice for the mayoral post, and even skipped his swearing-in ceremony last week.

Along with Sidhu, 15 newly elected councillors who had backed him in questioning Rintu’s appointment were also present in the mayor’s office to wish him.

Asked what changed his mind towards Rintu, Sidhu said, “Each member of MC, Mayor and Commissioner are my family members. We all will work together for the development of the city. My fight has never been personal.”

Earlier in the day, Rintu went to Sidhu’s house and both drove together to the mayor’s office.

Sidhu also sanctioned Rs 9 crore for the cleanliness drive in the city and said he himself would kickstart the drive on Wednesday from the houses of safai sewaks.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App