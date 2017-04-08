Navjot Singh Sidhu shouldn’t appear in TV show: Punjab and Haryana HC agrees ‘in principle’

The court’s comments came during the hearing of the PIL filed by advocate H C Arora. (File photo) The court’s comments came during the hearing of the PIL filed by advocate H C Arora. (File photo)

Hearing a PIL, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday “agreed in principle” that Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu should not participate further in a popular comedy show on television. The court, however, refrained from issuing notice to the state government at this stage.

“Everything is not to be looked into legally. Everything does not have to be a codified law. Something has to be based on propriety and conventions,” a two-member division bench said.

The court’s comments came during the hearing of the PIL filed by advocate H C Arora. Requesting the court not to issue a formal notice on the petition, Punjab’s Advocate General Atul Nanda said, “I will seriously contest this issue.”

In his legal advice to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on the matter on March 23, Nanda had said Sidhu could continue with his work in a comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ since there was no legal bar or conflict of interest involved.

