Navjot Singh Sidhu should stop citing me as example: Kiron Kher

BJP MP Kirron Kher

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Chandigarh MP Kiron Kher on Thursday advised Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu to stop citing her example to justify his appearance on ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’, saying her attendance in Parliament is much more than the other parliamentarians. “I am not a minister and also that I did not work in any movies for last three years. My attendance in Parliament is much more than other parliamentarians. I actively participate in all political debates,” Kher told ANI.

“I stay in Chandigarh and travel to Mumbai for only Colors television show named India’s Got Talent (IGT). It is a three months show and I work for only 21 days for the show and it does not interrupt my duties as MP as the shoot begins in October when the Parliament is not in session,” she added. Earlier in the day, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) took on Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for not being able to take concrete action against Sidhu, who has refused to quit his television career. SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said that Sidhu by continuing his television career is doing injustice with his post.

“Captain Amarinder Singh should behave strictly and stop Navjot Singh Sidhu from working in the television show. Amarinder ji seems to be confused in this matter,” Chandumajra told ANI. “It is a duty of a Cabinet Minister to work for its people 24 hours. If he remains absent then I believe he is not being faithful to his post,” he added.

In the wake of the ongoing controversy over Navjot Singh Sidhu expressing his desire to continue to appear in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that his government is taking legal advice in this regard, adding they may have to change the cricketer-turned-politician’s portfolio if it is not permissible. However, Sidhu said on Wednesday that his presence in the TV show will not affect his Cabinet responsibilities.

