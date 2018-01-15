Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks Rs 100 crore from Centre for Jallianwala Bagh

Sidhu said that he sought a special package of Rs 100 crore for this monument to get started the facelift right away and to ensure that it was completed by April 13, 2019. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Sidhu said that he sought a special package of Rs 100 crore for this monument to get started the facelift right away and to ensure that it was completed by April 13, 2019. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Punjab local government, tourism and cultural affairs minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release a special package of Rs 100 crore for the historic Jallianwalla Bagh National Monument.

In a letter, Sidhu said that he sought a special package of Rs 100 crore for this monument to get started the facelift right away and to ensure that it was completed by April 13, 2019.

Sidhu said the prime minister was also a chairman of the Jallianwalla Bagh Trust and said there should be a cafeteria, modern amenities, landscaping, world class light and sound system at this place.

As we got this freedom from the British after losing many lives, it is our duty to deliver now, as next year we will be observing 100 years of the British atrocity that led to the loss of lives of hundreds of innocent Indians, Sidhu said in the letter.

