Navjot Singh Sidhu says not invited to meeting to pick Amritsar mayor, party refutes claim

Minister for Local Government, Tourism, Cultural Affairs Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday claimed that he had not been invited for a meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, called to appoint the Amritsar mayor. District Congress Committee president Jugal Kishore, however, refuted the charge and said that he himself went to house of Navjot Singh Sidhu to invite him for the party meeting and the official function.

Even Amritsar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sonali Giri, who reports to Sidhu as minister, also openly refuted the claims of Sidhu that he wasn’t invited for the official function.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is not only the Local Bodies Minister, but also an MLA from Amritsar East Assembly constituency and therefore the ex-officio member of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation.

Sidhu is reportedly not happy with the names decided by his party for the mayor’s posts in three cities as he wanted his say in these appointments.

Talking to a web channel on Monday afternoon, Sidhu said, “I have read in newspapers that Captain Amarinder Singh has assigned duty to the Panchayati Raj Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa to decide on the name of mayor in Amritsar. I don’t have any information regarding this. Whatever is the wish of Captain Sahib he can do.”

On if he will go to the said function, Sidhu said, “I go uninvited only to the Golden Temple or Durgiana temple. Otherwise, I don’t go anywhere uninvited. I don’t want to say anything more. I have said what I had to say.”

Reacting to Sidhu’s statement, Jugal Kishore, said, “Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa has been appointed by Sunil Jakhar to decide on the name of mayor. Bajwa will have a meeting with all local MLAs and MP to decide on the name at the office of Congress in morning. Once the name is decided, all will go to office of Municipal Corporation Amritsar where name will be announced in an official function.”

On why Navjot Singh Sidhu hasn’t been invited for the meeting, Jugal said, “It is not true. Congress high command had asked me to go to house of every MLA and invite them for meeting. I had gone to house of Navjot Singh Sidhu and invited him.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Amritsar Municipal Commissioner Sonali Giri said, “We had invited Navjot Singh Sidhu and other local MLAs on January 20 for the official function. I had made a call to the minister. We have receipt of invitation by his personal assistant. So this must not be an issue.”

Sonali Giri works in the department headed by Sidhu. She was chargesheeted and moved out from her post as Amritsar Municipal Commissioner soon after Sidhu took over as minister. Later, she was again appointed as Amritsar Municipal Commissioner by the state government.

