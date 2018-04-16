Sidhu road rage case: Getting threats, being offered money to withdraw case, claims victim’s kin

The family of the victim in 1988 road rage murder case in which Navjot Singh Sidhu is an accused has claimed that they have been offered money and given threats in order to make them withdraw the case. The family of the victim in 1988 road rage murder case in which Navjot Singh Sidhu is an accused has claimed that they have been offered money and given threats in order to make them withdraw the case.

The family of the victim in 1988 road rage murder case in which Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is an accused has claimed that they have been offered money and given threats in order to make them withdraw the case. Family of Satnam Singh also appealed to media and political parties asking both not to give their tragedy a political colour.

In a statement issued here Sunday, Narvedinder Singh, son of Satnam Singh alleged,”All means, including threats and allurements, are being used and offered. We want to ask them if their money will get us our father? Will their money heal the wounds of my aged mother? It is surprising and astonishing to see heights of their insensitivity that not even once anyone has apologised rather we were insulted and he was rewarded with Cabinet berth and he used to browbeat us on national television. Does a person who can take precious life of an elderly person do justice to people of Punjab as their representative?”

The statement said they had lost the head of their family through a “cold-blooded murder in broad daylight”. “My father became a victim to the ferocity and fury of a rich and powerful person. The system has rubbed salt on our wounds as he has enjoyed top political positions and has been roaming free in front of us and making a mockery of our helplessness by openly accepting his crime on national television and instead of showing any remorse he is challenging us to prove it in the court….Our father was murdered. We want justice. We do not want the culprits to take asylum behind political parties or give the issue a political colour,” it added.

Singh said they looked up to AICC chief Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to stand by them on humanitarian grounds. “I request them to ensure their party in Centre and their government in Punjab is not misused as a tool to inflict more tyranny and injustice on a helpless family which has been fighting for justice and survival against the danger posed by the mighty people in their party,” he said.

“I hope that Rahul ji, who held a march for justice in Delhi, will show the same compassion and concern for the sufferings and travails of a suffering family in Punjab. I believe that Rahul ji will not side with an oppressor against a helpless family,” Narvedinder Singh.

