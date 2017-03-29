Navjot Singh Sidhu relieves ‘politically-appointed’ chairmen, trustees

The politically-appointed chairmen and trustees of the Improvement Trusts across Punjab have been relieved with immediate effect. Disclosing this today, Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu categorically said he has taken this decision to ensure greater transparency and efficiency in the working of these Trusts.

He said the trusts will now be headed by Administrators (Deputy Commissioners/SDMs) appointed by the government till further orders. Sidhu also intervened to address the issues of stoppage of ongoing development works in different parts of the state and directed the department to issue clarification.

A written communication has been sent to all field officers in this regard, he said here. The minister has directed the engineering wing of the department to conduct surprise inspections and get third party audit of these works carried out to ensure quality in the execution of these works.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now