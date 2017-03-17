Navjot Singh Sidhu to play dual roles: TV host and minister

Congress candidate from Amritsar East assembly constituency Navjot Singh Sidhu with his wife posing with victory signs after he defeated BJP’s district president Rajesh Huny and won the seat, in Amritsar. (Source: PTI) Congress candidate from Amritsar East assembly constituency Navjot Singh Sidhu with his wife posing with victory signs after he defeated BJP’s district president Rajesh Huny and won the seat, in Amritsar. (Source: PTI)

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday hinted that he would continue making television appearances and claimed that it wouldn’t hinder his ability to discharge his duties. Sidhu, who took charge as minister of Tourism, Culture and Local Bodies, told reporters that he would juggle both the roles with ease. He said that he would wrap up the shooting late in the night and join work the following day. “If people don’t have problem, why do you worry? If I do TV I will leave at 3 am from here and will return here before anyone wakes up,” Sidhu said.

Sidhu was inducted into the Amarinder Singh cabinet after he won the Amritsar East assembly seat in the recently concluded state elections. Earlier, there was speculation that he would be choosen as the deputy chief minister. After the sweeping the Punjab polls, Amarinder Singh said Congress-vice president Rahul Gandhi would take a decision on Sidhu’s role in the Punjab government. Sidhu quit the BJP and joined the Congress after much deliberation. He contested from the Amritsar East seat, vacated by his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

