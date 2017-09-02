Antiques smuggling: Navjot Singh Sidhu meets CM, seeks CBI probe against former tourism director

Navjot Singh Sidhu (File) Navjot Singh Sidhu (File)

PUNJAB LOCAL Bodies, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and recommended a CBI probe against former Director of Tourism, Cultural Affairs, Archaeology, Museums and Archives, Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa. Sidhu told the media that since Randhawa was posted as director of the department for many years, an inquiry should be held to find out what all antiques were sold off from the government departments.

He said he was attaching a letter he had procured from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. Though DRI had written the letter to Punjab Chief Secretary on August 23, the government was yet to receive it. “I found out from my sources in DRI that an antique chair among the lot of antiques that were sold off as scrap from government departments for Rs 3 lakh, was sold off for Rs 3.47 lakh dollars abroad. Randhawa auctioned our heritage only,” he said.

Sidhu was prompted into action after Indian Express carried a report that DRI had written to the Punjab government to initiate probe against Randhawa into the smuggling of antiques. “The letter from DRI is self-explanatory. But we should order a probe to check what all is missing. Since the International Antiques Cell comes under CBI, the probe should be handed over to the top investigating agency of the government,” he said.

Randhawa’s role came under the scanner when DRI took the statement of an Indian-born US citizen Vijay Nanda, who had allegedly purchased wooden heritage furniture from Punjabi University, Patiala, and some government departments, through his close associate Devesh Goel, who was in touch with Randhawa. The DRI’s letter to the Punjab government says that six consignments of wooden heritage furniture were exported by Goel to Nanda to his company, M/s Sage Mercantile, New York, after concealing these cleverly in the consignment of furniture. These were purchased from Randhawa.

