Navjot Singh Sidhu launches cleanliness campaign in Amritsar

Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday launched a ‘cleanliness campaign’ of the holy city from the surroundings of the Golden Temple. The minister was accompanied by Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi, Deputy Mayor Younis Kumar, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Amritsar Sonali Giri, Joint Commissioner Municipal Corporation Saurabh Arora.

Sidhu said that this campaign was a mission to make people aware of keeping the ‘Guru Ki Nagri’ clean as we do at our homes. He said that a five-member committee under the councillors would be constituted in every ward for ensuring clean and hygienic conditions and their contact numbers would also be displayed on the Internet to enable people to lodge their grievances.

The minister further said that he would keep a watch on the initiative and wherever any lacunae was found the responsibility of the concerned officer would be fixed. He also divulged that the ‘safai sewaks’ would be provided with masks, life jackets, uniform and gloves.

