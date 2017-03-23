Latest News
Navjot Singh Sidhu is intelligent, knows what to do: CM Amarinder Singh

Published:March 23, 2017

Amid controversy surrounding Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s appearance on TV, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Wednesday said he personally had no objection to Sidhu’s participation in the comedy show but if his cultural affairs portfolio was found to be in conflict with his television work, the same could be changed.

Addressing media in Delhi after meting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amarinder said he would wait for the Advocate General’s advice on the issue.

Stating that Sidhu was a sensible and intelligent person, Amarinder said, “He would have checked out his legal and Constitution position in the matter of working for TV shows after joining his cabinet as a minister.”

Since he was personally not aware of the Constitutional position in this regard, he would wait for the AG’s advice, said the chief minister.

