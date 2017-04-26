Navjot Singh Sidhu goes after officials handpicked by predecessor

Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo) Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo)

With the change in guard in Punjab, Local Bodies Department officials handpicked by its former minister Anil Joshi are finding themselves in trouble with the new minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has removed two officials from plum posts and suspended another. Joshi called it “unleashing of vendetta against the officials and a bid to demoralise them”. Sidhu has removed Hemant Batra, who was appointed as Chief Town Planner by Joshi, on the grounds that he was not qualified. Anil Kumar Kansal, Engineer-in-Chief and Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), too has been removed from the post. Kansal had retired a year ago and was on extension.

Sources said a complaint was made to Sidhu that he had given a clean chit to many in Local Bodies Department and was very close to the ex-minister. Batra, on the other hand had faced a number of departmental inquiries before Joshi took over in 2012. Both Batra and Kansal were removed by Sidhu on April 19. Two days later, on April 21, Sidhu suspended sub-divisional officer (SDO) Jugal Kishore of water supply and sewerage board on charges of dereliction of duty. Considered close to Joshi, Kishore was posted in Joshi’s home district.

Kishore was suspended after Sidhu paid a surprise visit to Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) in Dera Baba Nanak after getting a complaint from local MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who alleged the STP was not functioning properly and the contaminated water was entering into fields of farmers thereby damaging their crops. Sidhu rang up the SDO from the spot and placed him under suspension.

Joshi told the Indian Express that he had appointed Batra as CTP and Kansal as CVO because there were no qualified officials in the department. “We formed a committee to appoint the CTP. When there is no qualified person in the department, what would we do? We will make do with whatever is available. Who would I appoint if we do not have qualified officers? It is up to the sitting minister now. He can do whatever he wants to with the officials. But there is panic in the department as Sidhu is calling everybody corrupt. The officials and employees are getting demoralised. Is this a way to treat them? Is everybody corrupt in this world? “

