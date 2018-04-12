1988 road rage case: Punjab govt seeks Navjot Singh Sidhu’s conviction

1988 road rage case: In 2007, the Supreme Court had suspended Navjot Sidhu’s conviction that enabled him to contest elections. Earlier he was acquitted in the case by trial court. But, Punjab and Haryana High Court convicted him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. 1988 road rage case: In 2007, the Supreme Court had suspended Navjot Sidhu’s conviction that enabled him to contest elections. Earlier he was acquitted in the case by trial court. But, Punjab and Haryana High Court convicted him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Punjab government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the Punjab and Haryana High Court was correct in convicting its incumbent minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in the road rage case. The counsel for Punjab government told the apex court that Patiala resident Gurnam Singh had died after he was given fist blow by Sidhu. The government said the trial court was wrong in its finding that Singh had died of cardiac arrest and not brain hemorrhage.

“There is not a single evidence that suggest that the cause of death was cardiac arrest and not brain hemorrhage. The trial court verdict was rightly set aside by the High Court. Accused A1 (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had given fiesty blow to deceased Gurnam Singh leading to his death through brain hemorrhage,” the state government counsel told the bench.

Reacting to the development, Sidhu told The Indian Express,”I have not uttered a single word. I cannot say anything on this. Only the CM or Advocate General can answer this,” Sidhu told over phone from Telangana. He is leading a delegation of officials of Punjab mining department to study the mining policies of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, legal heirs of the complainant in the case against Sidhu had told the Supreme Court that he had admitted his role in the incident in a TV interview in 2010.

In 2007, the Supreme Court had suspended Sidhu’s conviction that enabled him to contest elections. Earlier he was acquitted in the case by trial court. But, Punjab and Haryana High Court convicted him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

