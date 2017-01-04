Navjot Sidhu may contest from Amritsar East: Wife

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu may contest the Punjab Assembly elections from Amritsar East, according to his wife Navjot Kaur who recently joined the Congress party. “He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) will tentatively contest Assembly elections from Amritsar East,” ANI quoted Kaur as saying.

He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) will tentatively contest Assembly elections from Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu, Cong #PunjabPolls pic.twitter.com/0JN7b0dfG0 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017

Both Sidhu and his wife had quit the BJP last year over differences with the top leadership. Navjot Kaur, who hails from Patiala, contested on a BJP ticket and won in 2012. She was also the Chief Parliamentary Secretary in the current Akali-BJP government but later quit the party in October.

Sidhu, who had represented Amritsar in the Lok Sabha between 2004 and 2014, had accused BJP of using him as a “decorative piece” and trying to keep him out of Punjab.

After resigning from the BJP, Sidhu had also formed a new political front in Punjab with India’s former hockey captain Pargat Singh and Punjab MLAs Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwant Singh Bains. He had named the front, Aawaaz-e-Punjab”.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd