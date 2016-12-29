Didn’t join AAP as it refused tickets to our ‘favourites’, says Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Navjot Kaur Sidhu. Express photo Navjot Kaur Sidhu. Express photo

Recent Congress entrant Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, has been telling people that one of the reasons the couple didn’t join AAP was because the party refused tickets to their ‘favourites’ named by her husband, a former BJP MP.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu is the likely Congress candidate from Amritsar (East) Assembly constituency.

After failure of talks with AAP, the couple, who quit BJP this year, had claimed they had not demanded any ticket from the party.

Though Navjot Kaur’s name has not been announced yet as a Congress candidate, she held five small public meetings in Amritsar (East) on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering of around 50 people in East Mohan Nagar, she said, “Everybody has a question in mind, that I was first supporting AAP. They had been after us for two years, asking us to join the party. But then they also feared that Navjot Singh Sidhu might not listen to them. He wanted tickets for people who were retired High Court judges, IAS officers, IPS officers, two sitting IGs and six officers of Colonel rank. None of them were given tickets. Even volunteers were denied tickets. They (AAP leaders) went to Delhi to decide tickets.”

Explaining her reasons behind joining the Congress, she said, “Then we got this platform. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi talked to us and it took time. We told them we didn’t want anything for ourselves, but asked them to define our job so nobody interrupted in our work. We met Rahul and Priyanka five to six times to ascertain their idea for a new Punjab.”

Asked if the couple had demanded tickets from the Congress, she said, “No. It is too late now.”

Asked when her husband would visit Punjab, she said, “Let the tickets be finalised. He will come when Rahul and Amarinder decide. He had campaigned for just 20 days in Haryana elections. He will campaign across Punjab.”

‘Demonetisation is dictatorship’

Kaur, who used to call herself a Modi fan, said on demonitisation, “Over 90% people have been declared thieves. It is like dictatorship that was never experienced in the country.”