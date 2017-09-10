‘Today is a special day’, tweets PM Modi as all-women team from Navy to circumnavigate globe on INSV Tarini

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with the six women officers of the Indian Navy who are due to circumnavigate the globe on the sailing vessel INSV Tarini, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba is also seen. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with the six women officers of the Indian Navy who are due to circumnavigate the globe on the sailing vessel INSV Tarini, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba is also seen. (PTI Photo)

A few lucky women officers from the Indian Navy are all set for what could be the trip of their lifetime and they have the Prime Minister’s best wishes with them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to wish the six women officers who are all set to begin their expedition of circumnavigating the globe Navika Sagar Parikrama onboard INSV Tarini on Sunday.

“Today is a special day! 6 women officers of the Navy begin their journey of circumnavigating the globe on board INSV Tarini,” PM Modi tweeted. He also said that the women officers have the entire nation’s best wishes with them and tweeted: “The entire nation comes together in wishing the all-women team of Navika Sagar Parikrama the very best in their remarkable endeavour.”

Today is a special day! 6 women officers of the Navy begin their journey of circumnavigating the globe on board INSV Tarini. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2017

The entire nation comes together in wishing the all-women team of Navika Sagar Parikrama the very best in their remarkable endeavour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2017

The Prime Minister, who had earlier met the six-member crew, also urged people to share their best wishes for the officers. “Share your good wishes & words of encouragement for the team of Navika Sagar Parikrama, on the NM App,” he tweeted.

Share your good wishes & words of encouragement for the team of Navika Sagar Parikrama, on the NM App. http://t.co/c7sLBPuzYd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2017

A crew of six women naval officers are setting sail for Navika Sagar Parikrama, the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe. The expedition will be flagged off by newly-appointed defense minister Nirmala Sitharaman from Panaji on Sunday.

The expedition, which is expected to conclude in March 2018, will be covered in five stages. The six-member all-women crew will stop at four ports – Fremantle (Australia), Lyttleton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falklands), and Cape Town (South Africa) during their expedition.

