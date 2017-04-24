Three of a family commit suicide in Navi Mumbai

(Above) The Kamothe home of the family, where the three bodies were found. (Above) The Kamothe home of the family, where the three bodies were found.

THREE MEMBERS of a Navi Mumbai-based family allegedly committed suicide at their residence. According to the police, while Dr Jasmine Patel (45) and her daughter Oshin (15) hanged themselves on Thursday night, 50-year-old Indrajit Dutta (50) hanged himself two days later, on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday.

Dutta and Dr Patel had been living together for over a decade, senior police inspector of Kamothe police station Ashok Nair said. Both Dr Patel and Dutta left behind suicide notes, the police said. While Patel blamed her ill health for the step, Dutta said “he saw no point in living” after the mother-daughter were dead.

According to the police, the incident came to light on Sunday morning after the bodies of the three were found at flat no 503 at Indra Vihar residency, sector 36, in Kamothe, by the domestic help, who opened the door using an extra key when no one answered the bell. She alerted the neighbours, who then called up the police.

The police found Dutta’s body hanging from a fan in the hall, while the bodies of Jasmine and Oshin were found on the bed in the bedroom.

In her suicide note, Dr Patel mentioned that she had been suffering from an ailment in her spine and did not wish to continue living. The domestic help in her statement to the police has said that because of her back problem, Patel remained bed-ridden and had not visited her dispensary for the past three months. On Thursday, she had asked the help to not come to work for the next two days.

The suicide note added that Patel did not want to leave behind her daughter as there was no one to take care of her. Hence, she was committing suicide too. The daughter was suffering from some mental health issues and had not been admitted to any school, the police said.

Patel has asked that their bodies be given to the anatomy department of KEM hospital and be used for medical education.

According to senior inspector Naik, the mother-daughter committed suicide on Thursday night. Dutta, who was known to be an engineer and was suffering from alcohol addiction, returned to their house drunk around 4.30am on Sunday, the building’s watchman has told the police. In his suicide note, Dutta has said he cried a lot when he found the bodies of Patel and her daughter hanging from the fan in the bedroom. He then brought the bodies down. He has written that he “did not see any point in continuing with his life now”. “I quit”, he wrote, and hanged himself from the fan in the hall, the police said.

Naik said that so far, they had found that the family was facing a financial crisis and had not paid the flat’s rent for the past three months. “In her suicide note, Patel made a list of things in the house that were to be sold off and the money used to pay off their debts. The flat’s owner had been asking them for rent for the past three months. They had told him they would pay the money and move to another flat,” the senior inspector said. “Patel’s note also says that no one should be blamed for the suicide and they should not harass Dutta, as he was a good man.”

The officer said they have also found that Patel’s practice was not doing well and there were hardly any patients at the dispensary she ran. “Dutta would tell others that he was employed as an engineer. We are checking if this was true. In his suicide note, he refers to Oshin as Patel’s daughter and not their daughter,” Naik said.

“We have contacted the local police station at the place where we were told they had relatives. No family member has come forward so far,” he added.

