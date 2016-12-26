Naveen Patnaik take a dig at Congress, says opposition lacks sincerity towards Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Above). Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Above).

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said opposition parties were trying to malign BJD’s image but they have been rejected by the people. “There is an attempt to malign the image of BJD by a section of opposition parties. These parties have launched a misinformation campaign against BJD. But they have been rejected by the people of Odisha,” the chief minister, who is also the president of ruling BJD, said at the party’s 19th foundation day in Bhubaneswar.

“They (opposition) are in fact worried as their misinformation campaign has no impact on the people,” he said.

Patnaik said though his party was ruling the state for the past 17 years, the “craze” for BJD among people is still there. “The people want the party should go ahead with their support.”

“We are indebted to the people of Odisha since they remained untouched by the waves in national politics during 2014 elections,” Patnaik said adding that the confidence of people in BJD made him more responsible.

Coming down heavily on opposition parties, Patnaik said, while some parties were engaged in internal quarrel others live on the publicity and people of Odisha were aware about them.

He was apparently referring to the infighting between leaders of Congress and BJP, which launched a publicity campaign.

“They (opposition parties) have no sincerity towards Odisha, while BJD is with the people of Odisha. The BJD continues to remain as number one party in the state due to hard work of the party workers… We will continue to keep up the position. Therefore, let us join hands and work for the service of the state and its people,” he said.

Harping on his party’s oft-repeated charge of “central negligence”, Patnaik said, “The centre has cut down allocations for development of backward and tribal dominated regions of the state. However, the state government from its own resources continued the developmental activities in backward areas.”

He also blamed the Centre for supporting the controversial Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh and Chhattishgarh’s unilateral construction of projects on Mahanadi river. BJD and Odisha government would continue its agitation against the two issues.