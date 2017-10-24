Paddy cultivation hit by deficient rain in 15 Odisha districts

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File/Photo) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File/Photo)

The paddy cultivation in over 3.15 lakh hectares in 70 blocks of Odisha’s 15 districts has been severly affected due to deficient rainfall this monsoon, state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty said on Tuesday. The crop loss has been estimated based on a field survey and the final report will be given to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“The crop loss has been reported from 3,15,436 hectares in 1,125 gram panchayats under 70 blocks in 15 districts across the state,” Mohanty told reporters after district collectors submitted crop loss report due to deficient rainfall.

Of the 15 districts, Bolangir, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Nuapada are the most affected. Bolangir district has reported maximum crop loss as 14 blocks are affected followed by Bargarh where 10 blocks are hit, he said.

The chief minister will announce assistance package for the affected districts but the farmers who are hit will get aid without waiting for the reports on crop harvesting.

Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said the state government has received reports from the collectors of affected districts. They are being examined and the goverment will declare the affected areas by October 30.

