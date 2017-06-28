Naveen Patnaik lauds DFID’s role in Odisha’s fiscal stabilisation

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. PTI photo Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. PTI photo

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the role of Department For International Development (DFID) has been very helpful in fiscal stabilisation through public sector reforms programme. Patnaik said this while meeting the new head of the DFID Gavin McGillivary here at the state secretariat. Patnaik discussed on the possible areas of cooperation with DFID support. The Department for International Development (DFID) is a United Kingdom government department responsible for administering overseas aid. The goal of the department is “to promote sustainable development and eliminate world poverty”.

“DFID supported interventions in health, education and livelihood sectors have been quite productive and have helped improve human development indicators in the state,” Patnaik said adding that Odisha Modernising, Government and Administrative (OMEGA) have been successfully implemented with improved public service delivery.

Priority areas like urban infrastructure and services, water, energy, skill development, climate resilience strategies and governance reforms were also discussed with focus on better cooperation and coordination to maximise the outcomes of these initiatives.

Gavin McGillivray also appreciated the efforts of the state government in several key sectors and expressed willingness to take the partnership forward in the priority areas to be identified mutually, an official statement said.

