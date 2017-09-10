Naveen Patnaik inaugurates light and sound show at Konark temple

The light and sound show would be available to tourists in three different languages and they would be able to enjoy the programme through customised headphones. The light and sound show would be available to tourists in three different languages and they would be able to enjoy the programme through customised headphones.

The much-awaited light and sound show at the world famous Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha has been inaugurated, tourism department officials said today. The temple now has a new attraction for tourists, they said. The 35-minute show was inaugurated at the 13th century temple by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik yesterday evening, an official said.

The light and sound show would be available to tourists in three different languages and they would be able to enjoy the programme through customised headphones, he said. Tourists would be able to enjoy the show from today, the official said. Headphones would be used in order to check noise pollution at the UNESCO Heritage site, the official added.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) advised using headphones for narration to prevent any adverse effect on the structure, officials said. The Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) spent Rs 5.56 crore on the project, officials said. Two shows would be held every evening, they said. At least 250 people could be accommodated per show, the officials added.

The chief minister described the light and sound show at the Konark temple as a milestone for Odisha’s tourism industry after he inaugurated the show yesterday evening. State Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said the historical and religious significance of the magnificent heritage monument and the popular legend of Dharmapada would be depicted in the show.

Tourists will have to choose their preferred language to listen to the narration while purchasing tickets for the light and sound show and the headphones will be set accordingly, officials said. All tourists will have to pay Rs 50 each to watch the show.

