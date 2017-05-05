Naveen Patnaik differs from Baijayant Panda’s remark on conspiracy in BJD

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday refused to accept the argument of senior BJD MP Baijayant Panda’s statement that a few leaders are conspiring to oust some leaders from the party. “I do not think that (Panda’s remark) is at all correct,” Patnaik, also BJD president, told reporters they sought his view s on Panda’s statement.

Panda, while welcoming Patnaik’s decision to bring back some estranged leaders to the party fold had on Thursday said that some efficient leaders had left the party due to conspiracy. “As the chief minister has said that the matter will be considered on a case to case basis, I feel this is the right approach,” Panda had said.

However, the Kendrapara MP said “Currently, conspiracy is being hatched to oust some leaders from the party which should not happen.” Panda had recently been in the news over his newspaper article where he mentioned that all was not well in the ruling party in Odisha.

His recent twitter exchange with Dhenkanal MP Tathagat Satpathy over a party MP helping BJP to divide the regional party had also raised many eyebrows in the state.

Reacting over Panda’s conspiracy remark, BJD spokesman P K Deb said “If he (Panda) is aware about any conspiracy, he should bring it to the notice of the party president.” He also said that it was not acceptable to speak in the media on the conspiracy if any.

Meanwhile, Bolangir MP and BJP spokesman Kalikesh Singhdeo said “No one can mislead the chief minister. The CM is aware about every thing that is happening in the party and the govenrment.”

