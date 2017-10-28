Naveen Patnaik asks secretaries to undertake field visits to ensure proper implementation of govt schemes

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said as the next monsoon was eight months away, the time should be utilised to speed up execution of development works. File Photo Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said as the next monsoon was eight months away, the time should be utilised to speed up execution of development works. File Photo

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asked the secretaries and senior district officials to undertake periodic field visits for ensuring proper implementation of government schemes.

Patnaik, while inaugurating a collectors’ workshop, asked the secretaries to visit districts under their supervision for at least four days in the first week of a month and assess the status of the development programmes. “To ensure proper implementation of government schemes, and actual delivery of services to the people, it is important that all supervisory officers, right from the heads of the departments to block-level extension functionaries, undertake intensive field visits,” the CM said.

The event was attended by the chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, secretaries, district collectors and other senior officials. Patnaik also asked the secretaries to conduct a systematic field inspection of the priority programmes discussed in the workshop. Noting that the next monsoon was eight months away, Patnaik said the time should be utilised to speed up the execution of the development works.

The CM said he would specifically review the status of the projects after one month. He also sought a report on the suggestions and measures discussed in the last meeting. “I would like to have a report on the suggestions made by the officials in the last workshop in June and the feedback given by the people on the (government-run) web portal. This may be compiled by the general administration department within a fortnight,” Patnaik said.

