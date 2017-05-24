Naveen Jindal chargesheeted in MP coal block case now

All accused in that case, including former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda and former MoS (coal) Dasari Narayan Rao, are out on bail. (File photo) All accused in that case, including former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda and former MoS (coal) Dasari Narayan Rao, are out on bail. (File photo)

A special court summoned Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal and others Tuesday in a case relating to allocation of the Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh. The court took cognisance of a CBI chargesheet against Jindal, allottee company Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, its former director Sushil Maroo, former deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral.

Jindal and several officials in JSPL are also facing trial in the case relating to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand. All accused in that case, including former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda and former MoS (coal) Dasari Narayan Rao, are out on bail.

In the Urtan North case, the accused have been chargesheeted for alleged cheating (IPC section 420) and criminal conspiracy (section 120). The chargesheet alleges that JSPL misrepresented before the coal ministry’s screening committee the equipment purchase orders it had placed and land it claimed to have purchased. The allocation, made in 2009, was cancelled in 2013 following the company’s failure to develop the coal block.

Later Tuesday, JSPL issued a statement: “The allegations are false misconceived and baseless… We are confident that truth will prevail… It is surprising that in spite of the company and its officials extending full cooperation to the probe agency in terms of providing all details sought by them, they still have gone ahead to file a chargesheet.”

