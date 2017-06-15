Nature will not allow alliance between ‘ber’ and a banana, says Yogi Adityanath on Lalu-Nitish alliance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: ANI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: ANI)

Addressing a crowd from behind a bullet-proof glass in Darbhanga, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that ‘nature’ would not allow the alliance between RJD and JD(U) in Bihar and that there would be a “cleanliness drive” soon.

“Prakriti iss be-mel shadi ko bardaasht karne wali nahi, Bihar mein ek safaai abhiyan chalne wala hai (Nature would not tolerate such an incompatible marriage, there will soon be a cleanliness drive in Bihar),” Adityanath said while referring to the alliance between Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD and CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) in the Bihar government.

He also said that the partnership between Yadav and Kumar was like that of between a banana and a ‘ber’ (jujube), which is a “complete mismatch.”

“Jab mai Nitish ji aur Lalu ji ki jodi dekhta hoon toh mujhe lagta hai ‘keh Rahim kaise nibhey, Ber Ker ka sang‘ (When I look at the alliance between Kumar and Yadav, it is like a pairing of a banana and a jujube),” the Uttar Pradesh CM added. He was quoting a ‘doha’ (poem) by Rahim.

In his address, Adityanath also spoke about the issue of triple talaq and questioned Nitish’s silence over it.

The event in Darbhanga is part of various activities the BJP has organised across the country to mark the completion of three years of the Narendra Modi government. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi of the BJP, and party state president Nityanand Rai were also present at the public meeting. Ahead of his visit, the Bihar chief minister had urged Adityanath to implement the liquor ban and 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies in his own state.

