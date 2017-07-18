Nationwide campaign: 2nd phase of TB screening drive begins

AFTER FINDING 163 new tuberculosis (TB) cases in a fortnight-long campaign in January 2017, the state health department embarked on the second phase on Monday, covering a population of 50 lakh to find hidden cases of TB. The pulse polio-like aggressive campaign is part of the Centre’s plan to eliminate TB from the country by 2025. Between July 17 and 31, a total of 20 districts will be covered in Maharashtra, while 100 districts will be covered across India. The third round will be conducted between December 4 and 18, 2017.

Dr Sanjeev Kamble, joint director of health ( TB and Leprosy), Maharashtra, told The Indian Express that the first round was held in Maharashtra from January 16 to 30, where 12 lakh people were screened. As many as 163 people from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi were detected with TB during the drive last year. “We are now expanding the campaign to more districts, including seven municipal corporations of Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Sangli, Solapur, Ulhasnagar. Rural areas of Aurangabad, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Washim, among others, will also be covered,” he added.

A total of 2,256 teams, including 4,766 health staff, will conduct door-to-door search for new TB cases. In Maharashtra, every year nearly 1.30 lakh new cases of TB are detected. There are 5,305 cases of multi-drug resistant TB (MDR-TB) and 288 of extremely drug resistant TB (XDR-TB).

According to city health officials, of total 3,586 patients living with TB in Pune in 2016, at least 2,782 were newly detected cases. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, of total 1,636 cases last year, a total of 547 were newly-detected. “At present, at least 72 cartide-based nucleic acid amplification tests, also called GeneXpert machines, have been set up across the state to detect TB within two hours. We are in the process of procuring another 40,” said Kamble.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App