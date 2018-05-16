Nations hail Jaipur Foot contribution at UN

Manila: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children during a visit to the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation in 2017, a philanthropist organisation in the Philippines that provides free Indian-made prosthesis ‘Jaipur Foot’ to needy amputees, in Manila, Philippines on Monday. PTI Photo / PIB Manila: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children during a visit to the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation in 2017, a philanthropist organisation in the Philippines that provides free Indian-made prosthesis ‘Jaipur Foot’ to needy amputees, in Manila, Philippines on Monday. PTI Photo / PIB

India’s longstanding innovation, the Jaipur Foot project, is being hailed as an “excellent” example of South-South cooperation and multi-stake holder collaboration as it has helped over 1.7 million persons with disabilities gain mobility in 34 countries.

India’s Permanent Mission to the UN along with the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) in Jaipur organised a panel discussion here Tuesday on the Jaipur Foot’s 50 year journey of helping people with disabilities across the world. Following the panel discussion, an exhibition on Jaipur Foot was also inaugurated in the UN Secretariat Building.

In India, a longstanding innovation has been the ‘Jaipur Foot’, popularised by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) and the organisation has worked with over 1.7 million persons with disabilities in 34 countries across the world, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said at the discussion.

“The organisation has now worked for half a century for this noble cause. While the technology behind such innovations has continued to improve, the ‘Jaipur Foot’ has provided much needed assistance to those who are among the most affected and those who have very limited resources to seek the kind of assistance that is needed by them. They truly are working to ensure no one is left behind,” Akbaruddin said.

Jagdish Dharamchand Koonjul, Permanent Representative of Mauritius to the UN, said that his country is proud to be associated with the work of Jaipur Foot in Mauritius and in the Indian Ocean Region.

“In 2014, the Jaipur Foot Project, which represents an excellent template for South-South cooperation and South-North cooperation was launched in Mauritius to service the countries in the region,” he said.

Koonjul stressed that the Jaipur Foot Project is a fine example of multi-stakeholder partnerships involving governments, civil society and the private sector to realise the Sustainable Development Goals in Mauritius.

“Besides ensuring the transfer of much needed technology in the field, the project has fostered a strong partnership with local and international organisations and in the development of capacity building programs in education, health, social and economic integration and rehabilitation,” he said.

Koonjul told the audience at the panel discussion that in the Indian Ocean region, Jaipur Foot Mauritius has provided prosthesis free of cost to 1200 persons. In 2015, a 15-month old boy from Seychelles became the youngest beneficiary of the Jaipur Foot.

“We are proud of the journey covered by Jaipur Foot in Mauritius by giving a much-needed boost to the self-esteem of people and improving the quality of life of the differently abled persons. Jaipur Foot has empowered them to lead an independent and productive life,” he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe told PTI on the sidelines of the event that in today’s changing global circumstances, India is playing a very crucial and leading role, including in the rehabilitation of the different-abled people.

“Jaipur Foot has become a symbol of Indian society’s ability to empathize. Indian society definitely provides several avenues for cultivation of more empathic and sensitivity-oriented initiatives and Jaipur Foot is one of them,” Sahasrabuddhe said.

He said that it is a “great honour” for India to be taking a lead and initiative and to be seen as a nation that is working for the rescue and rehabilitation of those who are different-abled.

Founder and Chief Patron of BMVSS Devendra Raj Mehta said Jaipur Foot is the “epitome of frugal” or Gandhian engineering, which involves doing the maximum with the minimum.

