Nationalist Trinamool Congress general secretary held for ‘fraud’

He has been booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust). (Representational Image) He has been booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust). (Representational Image)

The CID has arrested a person, who is allegedly a close aide of former Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, in connection with a cheating case. Prithwish Dasgupta (40), who is the general secretary of Nationalist Trinamool Congress (NTC), was picked up on Wednesday from his house in Baguihati area. “Dasgupta has been remanded to 12 days police custody,” DIG (CID-operations) Nishat Parvez told The Indian Express. He has been booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust).

“A complaint was received at Habra police station on October 13, alleging that Dasgupta had cheated a person by assuring him better return if he deposited money with him. He would tell people that he could get them flats on discount by saying that he has good contacts. The allegations are being probed,” said a police officer.

Sources said that the accused had allegedly cheated people from Habra, Barasat, Dum Dum and Sodepur. He duped them of several lakhs of rupees.

Contacted, Dasgupta’s lawyer Phiroze Edukiji said, “It was alleged that the company owned by my client is fake but we have papers from Ministry of Corporate affairs showing that the company is registered in the year 2012,”

Meanwhile, a close relative of Dasgupta said, “Mukul Roy left TMC and Prithwish is his close aide. He was recently appointed as general secretary of NTC. Hence, he is being framed. NTC was floated after Mukul, once Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s trusted aide, was removed as the TMC general secretary in 2015.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App