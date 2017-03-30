National symbols everywhere should be respected: India

India said today national symbols everywhere should be respected, a day after China hoped that the Indian flag issue involving one of its companies’ officials gets “properly” resolved. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the relevant authorities are investigating the matter and steps will be taken in accordance with the law.

“As far as we understand, the company concerned has also taken action in this matter. It is obvious that national symbols should be respected, everywhere in the world,” he asserted.

China had yesterday hoped that the Indian authorities would “properly” resolve the issue of a Chinese official at smart phone maker Oppo allegedly insulting the Indian flag and safeguard the rights of the firm.

“We have noted the relevant reports. Company officials are in touch with the local police,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang had told a media briefing.

“We hope that it will be resolved properly. The Chinese government always asks its Chinese enterprises and staff overseas to abide by local laws, regulations and respect local practices and customs,” he said while replying to a question on the incident in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, which led to protests by staff and public on Tuesday.

