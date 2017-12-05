NSG commando shoots wife, sister-in-law before turning gun on himself

NSG commando commits suicide after shooting wife, sister-in-law (Representational image) NSG commando commits suicide after shooting wife, sister-in-law (Representational image)

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), residing in quarters in the National Security Guard (NSG) camp in Manesar, committed suicide on Tuesday morning, shortly after he allegedly shot his wife and sister-in-law.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7 am. The deceased has been identified as ASI Jitender Kumar.

“He was originally with the Border Security Force (BSF) and was posted here on deputation,” said Ashok Kumar, DCP (South).

The accused, who hails from Kanpur, allegedly used his service revolver to shoot at his wife and sister in law, before turning the gun on himself.

“He died on the spot, while his wife and sister in law were rushed to Rockland hospital, where they are stable and are recovering,” said Dharambir Singh, ACP (Manesar).

“The cause of the violence, however, is yet to be ascertained. A police team is at the spot conducting a probe,” he said.

