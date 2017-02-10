In 10 months, helpline 108 gets 6,846 calls

108 Ambulance parked in Dispensary at Grain Market in Sector 26 of Chandigarh on Thursday, February 09 2017. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh 108 Ambulance parked in Dispensary at Grain Market in Sector 26 of Chandigarh on Thursday, February 09 2017. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

ALTHOUGH CALLS are increasing on helpline 108 which was introduced 10 months ago in Chandigarh, the performance of the helpline in comparison to the other emergency number — 100 — is very low. The helpline 108 under the National Rural Health Mission was introduced with six ambulances in the city in April 2016. One reason for the poor performance of the helpline could be lack of awareness about 108 number or much popularity of 100 number in Chandigarh. The official records show that a total of 6,846 calls were received on 108 from the beginning of April 2016 to December 2016. The 100 number of the Chandigarh Police has received more than 25,000 calls of various natures in the same period.

Going by the monthly performance of helpline 108, the maximum calls — 936 out of 6,846 — were received in the month of July 2016. The minimum calls — 563 — were received in April 2016.

The nodal officer of helpline 108, Dr Satbir Singh, says, “We are doing enough for publicising 108 throughout Chandigarh. Big hoardings of 108 helpline were displayed in all the hospitals, dispensaries and even in government buildings. Some of the calls received on our helpline got cancelled due to the early arrival of PCR Gypsies of local police. Apart from it, people in Chandigarh also prefer to carry victims in their private vehicles. However, 108 is doing well in Chandigarh.” The helpline 108 is being operated from inside the Chandigarh police control room situated on the fifth floor of the police headquarters in Sector 9. According to sources, a total of 6,846 calls were received. The calls pertained to a range of issues, including road accidents, rushing patients to local hospitals, and rushing pregnant women from one hospital to another hospital.

There are a total six ambulances attached with helpline 108. These ambulances are stationed at dispensary, Sector 11; dispensary, Sector 26; dispensary, Sector 34; dispensary, Sector 38; dispensary, Sector 47; and dispensary, Mauli Jagran. All the ambulances are equipped with modern medical facilities and global positioning system (GPS).

