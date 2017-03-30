Assam citizen register deadline revised

The government is set to miss the deadline for completing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and has set December 2017 as the time for the completion of the process, said officials. The first deadline was December 2016 and was revised to March 2017. The Union home ministry had said Assam added 68.21 lakh families for inclusion in the updated register. Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi recently said the enrolment had slowed down under the new BJP government, a charge the government has refuted. A senior government official clarified, “We have directed all the stakeholders to step up the verification process by the end of this year and plan not to give any more extensions. The progress is being closely monitored.”

Home Ministry official said there were no official figures on the number of illegal migrants in Assam. However, the Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju had said in the Rajya Sabha in November last year that there were an estimated 2 crore Bangladeshis illegally living in India. Illegal migration is a contentious issue in the Northeast, particularly the influx from Bangladesh. To apply for inclusion in the register, one’s name or the ancestor’s name must be in the 1951 NRC or in any voter list up to the midnight of March 24, 1971, a cut-off date agreed upon.

