National Museum Institute to get own campus in Noida

The National Museum Institute of the History of Art, Conservation and Museology is set to get its own campus in Noida after operating from the premises of National Museum for 28 years.

The institute, known to be one of the leading centres for training and research in art and heritage and a deemed university, will now run from a four-storey building in Noida Sector 62. The budget earmarked for the building is Rs 90 crore and CPWD would build it.

The sources stated that the Ministry of Culture wanted the institute to have its own identity and not just a few classrooms as in the present set-up. The Union Culture Minister is NMI’s chancellor.

“Art and heritage has been neglected and the research and training it required did not get the due infrastructure that should have been allocated. We want students to focus on work and study., while we take care of the rest. So, the new building will have residential facilities for students pursuing postgraduate and doctorate courses,” said the official.

Work on the building has started and is likely to be completed within a year or two.

The new campus, spread across 12,000 sqm, will have two blocks — the institute and hostels.

The premises will have rainwater harvesting facility and a de-silting chamber next to it. A water recharge pit will also be accommodated near the utilities. “We don’t want water to be wasted and, therefore, these facilities have got prominent space in the building plan,” said Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma.

Ramps have been planned at the exit and entry and on all floors for the physically challenged.

The National Museum Institute of the History of Art, Conservation and Museology was formed and registered on January 27, 1989, under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and was accorded the status of a deemed university on April 28, 1989.

