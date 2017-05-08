National media must stop spreading hatred against people of Kashmir: CM Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday came out in defence of the youth in her state saying not all the youth in the state were stone pelters and it was just some of them that pelted stones. Speaking to news agency ANI, Mufti said, “Few people pelt stones, all the youths of Jammu-Kashmir don’t do that.” Mehbooba also requested national media to stop spreading hatred against the people of J&K. “I request national media to not show discussions on TV that spread hatred against people of J&K in the country,” the PDP leader said.

Mehbooba’s remarks came two days after 20 students, mostly girls, clashed with Police in Handwara town to protest against alleged highhandedness by security forces and students’ arrest over the last few weeks. A similar incident was reported on Monday by news agency PTI. According to a PTI, school students clashed with security forces in Pulwama district.

The situation in Kashmir has remained tense in recent days after spate of militant attacks and frequent clashes between civilians and security forces. An army patrol was attacked in Shopian district of South Kashmir last week during a large scale army operation to weed out militants from the region.

Addressing a speech in Jammu on Saturday, Mehbooba expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he is the only one who can help the people of the state. She also said that PM Modi’s visit to Lahore is an indication of his strength. “Pehle wale PM bhi Pakistan jana chahte, par zurrat nahi ki. PM Modi Lahore gaye yeh taqat ki nishani hai (Former Prime Minister also wished to visit Pakistan, but did not dare to do so. PM Modi’s visit to Lahore is an indication of his strength),” she had said. J-K Governor NN Vohra also met with PM Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh last week to discuss the security situation in the state.

