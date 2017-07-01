National-level javelin thrower among five held in kidnapping case

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

A national medal-winning javelin thrower was the ‘mastermind’ behind the kidnapping of a city-based trader’s son, police said on Saturday. Sohanvir Chaudhary, who won a silver medal in the 2011 National Games in Guwahati, is among five persons arrested in the case, SP (Crime) Shivram Yadav said. Chaudhary is the son of retired PAC company commander Jagveer Chaudhary.

The 15-year-old boy, the son of a scrap dealer, had been kidnapped on June 23. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of 2 core which later came down to Rs 30 lakh. However, they released the boy unharmed at Mohan Nagar area of Ghaziabad on June 25 after reportedly getting wind of an impending police raid on the Noida hideout where he had been kept.

The sportsman, who had won medals in several competitions, has also been involved in other cases of dacoity, murder and kidnapping, police said. The other kidnappers are all Meerut residents.

