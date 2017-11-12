Law institute students boycott classes, seek director’s removal

Students protest on the NLIU campus in Bhopal. The director had allegedly reprimanded a student over her clothes. (Express Photo) Students protest on the NLIU campus in Bhopal. The director had allegedly reprimanded a student over her clothes. (Express Photo)

Students of the National Law Institute University in Bhopal continued to boycott classes, demanding the resignation of the institute’s director for his alleged high-handedness. The agitation began on Thursday when the students started demanding relaxation in library and hostel timings and changes in examination policy and allegations have surfaced that director S S Singh reprimanded a girl student about her clothes on a day she was wearing shorts.

Singh has denied making any offensive comment.

A girl student alleged that the director shamed her by allegedly saying: “Aap jaisi ladkiyan apni sharam aur izzat bechke ke yahaan aati hain, chali jao yahan se (girls like you sell your shame and come here, go away from here).” He allegedly made her give an undertaking that said: “I will dress up decently.”

A student leader said the girl was insulted by the director in front of four male faculty members in his chamber. “She was so traumatised, she did not attend classes for a few days,’’ he said. The undertaking was signed on October 17.

The students have petitioned public representatives to ensure their voice is heard.

Singh said all the allegations against him were “baseless and fabricated with an intention to malign my reputation”.

He said he has been the director for over nine years and has conveyed to the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court and the general council that he was not interested in a third term. He alleged that the agitation against him had the backing of “some people on the campus”.

Carrying placards and raising slogans against Singh, the students insisted that they would not settle for anything lesser than his resignation.

Singh (68) said his appointing authority was the chief justice and the general council and he will quit the moment the chief justice asks him to.

A student leader said that the director often spoke rudely with students and made casteist remarks. They alleged that the students always fear they will be singled out if they raise their voice against him or point out irregularities in the management of the institution.

Singh said no one had complained against him all these years and even when the agitation began, he was not in the picture.

