National Law Day highlights: Three arms of govt cannot interfere in each other’s functioning, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed on the importance of separation of powers between the three arms of the government (legislature, judiciary and executive).

“Legislature should have the independence of making laws, the executive should have independence in taking decisions and Supreme Court should have the independence of interpreting the constitution,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a valedictory event in New Delhi on the occasion of National Law Day.

He added that three arms should strengthen each other and not interfere with each other’s functioning.

Speaking at the event, Union law Minister, however, expressed his dismay over the annulment of the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC) and said, “If a PM and law minister cannot be trusted with appointment of judges its a huge question and judiciary and polity of his country will have to look into it.” CJI Dipak Misra, who was also present on this occasion countered the views expressed by the Prasad and said that the judiciary gave absolute respect to the Law Ministry and took its suggestions with mutual respect. He added, “There should be no battle for supremacy among the three wings and that we are bound by the principle of constitutional sovereignty.”

PM Narendra Modi on National Law Day highlights:

5:48 pm: PM Modi concludes his speech.

5:45 pm: There is a dire need to empower and strengthen each other, says PM Modi in his valedictory address.

5:44 pm: We need to work for the people within our limits, says Modi.

If we think that coming generations will take all risks and work, then history will not forgive us. We will have to start working now. We may or may not be there but the system which will be brought here will stay: PM Narendra Modi on National Law Day in #Delhi pic.twitter.com/m68ulTUaJL — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2017

5:41 pm: Legislature should have the independence of making laws, the executive should have independence in taking decisions and Supreme Court should have independence of interpreting the constitution, says PM Modi.

5:40 pm: Talking about separation of powers PM Modi says that the three arms cannot interfere in the working of each other by crossing the boundaries set by the Constitution.

5:39 pm: When there is a debate on a balance between the three arms of the government, we need to maintain it, says Modi.

5:37 pm: PM says that conducting the election at every 4-6 months in different states is very hectic and costly, there needs to be a wider debate on conducting the election at one time throughout the country.

5:36 pm: PM Modi says that there needs to be a discussion on the unified election at one time throughout the country, PM says Rs 1100 crore was spent in 2009 Lok Sabha election, in 2014 this figure went up to Rs 4000 crore.

5:35 pm: PM Modi congratulates first-time voters who will be eligible to vote from January 1, 2018. PM says these youth who are born in the 21st century will carry India forward.

5:31 pm: The introduction of justice clock in the courts is innovative idea, PM Modi says that it will help in improving and introducing professional competition in the judiciary as well which will help in improving the prevailing conditions.

5:30 pm: 500 prisons have been connected with courts through video conferencing which is impacting the people in a positive way, says PM Modi.

5:28 pm: Talking about a change in the attitude of people towards Lok Adalat, PM Modi says that nearly 18 lakh pre litigated and 22 lakh pending cases have been cleared.

5:27 pm: “We have taken many small and big decision which were not only accurate but also sensitive, with change in ease of living there has been change in ease of doing business in the country as well,” says Modi.

5:25 pm: GST has unified the nation and dream of one tax one nation has been made possible, says PM Modi talking about the achievements of the government.

5:23 pm: PM Modi talking about his three years of governance says there has been an ease of access and ease of living in the country.

5:20 pm: Talking about new India PM says that role of the government is not a regulator but of a facilitator and over the years.

5:17 pm: PM Modi stresses that the three arms of the government need to work together and move in the direction of New India.

5:15 pm: Constitution is not just a book but also contains social philosophy says, Modi. PM remembers first President of India Rajendra Prasad on the occasion.

5:11 pm: We have lost an opportunity to lead the world in 20th century, in 21st century to make New India and take country to the peak we need to work together, says PM Modi.

5:08 pm: PM Modi in his valedictory address says that the questions are whether these (three) arms of the government are working together and supporting each other or not.

5:05 pm: PM remembering the interim president of Constituent Assembly Sachidanand Sinha says, “If there is any creation made by man which is immortal its India’s constitution.”

5:03 pm: In a country with immense diversity, to bring them all on one platform and make this historical document was not easy, says PM Modi.

5:01 pm: On this day, 68 years ago we decided the direction in which our country will move, those rules and laws were given by Constitution and its a day to remember those people who formed this epic documents, says PM Modi.

5:00 pm: PM Modi begins his valedictory address on National Law Day in Delhi.

4:58 pm: CJI Misra adds that separation of power is a constitutional concept and has to be respected. He adds that we must respect each other.

4:55 pm: CJI Misra says that based on constitution there should be no battle for supremacy among the three wings and that we are bound by the principle of constitutional sovereignty.

4:51 pm: CJI says “We give absolute due respect to the office of Law Ministry and take notice of his suggestions with mutual respect, we do not avoid it.”

4:48 pm: CJI Misra addressing the gathering says that job of the executive is to maintain law and order.

4:46 pm: “The PM will not consider choosing a person a minister or part of the council of ministers who is booked under criminal offence and trust is reposed on PM. We did not change the language of the Constitution,” says CJI Misra.

4:42 pm: CJI says, “The constitution stresses that President of India shall advise the minister with aid and advice of PM, the word advice is very significant and if one is booked under criminal offence he cannot become a minister.”

4:39 pm: CJI Dipak Misra takes to stage to address the valedictory function on National Law Day.

4:36 pm: Prasad says that there is a need for more scrutiny in the appointment of judges in the country and says our commitment to the independence of the judiciary is complete and total.

4:34 pm: Prasad stresses his observations on governance says that PM runs his government with ministers and is the principle man and can do so many works, but if a PM and law minister cannot be trusted with appointment of judges its a huge question and judiciary and polity of his country will have to look into it.

4: 31 pm: Prasad in his address says that we have accepted the judgement over National Judicial Commission which has been annulled.

4:28 pm: “The separation of power is equally bounding upon the judiciary and is the law of the land”, says Prasad.

4:26 pm: Prasad says that there is a need to reflect where we have reached in 70 years of independence and where we want to go. He adds that judiciary should intervene and annul any law non-compliant with fundamental rights of the people.

4:25 pm: Union Minister of Law Ravi Shankar Prasad takes to the podium and begins his address.

4:10 pm: The two-day celebrations have tried to bring to fore the issues of judicial activism, shortage of judges in courts, recruitment process in judiciary among others.

4:04 pm: The valedictory function is being attended by Judges of Supreme Court, High Court and various courts across the country. The dignitaries along with PM Modi also include CJI Dipak Misra, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and former CJIs.

3:57 pm: On Saturday, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as part of the celebrations said, “I have often heard (the) argument that judicial activism is born out of a phenomenon that when other institutions are not doing their job, somebody has to fill the gap. It’s a flawed argument. It is flawed because if any organ of the state is not doing its duty, it can be directed to do its duty.”

