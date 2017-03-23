National Highways Authority of India working on five expressways, Eastern Peripheral paces up

As for the 195-km Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, the alignment has been finalised while land acquisition has started. Representational Image. As for the 195-km Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, the alignment has been finalised while land acquisition has started. Representational Image.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is on the job to finish five expressway projects, including the Rs 4,428-crore Eastern Peripheral Expressway to decongest Delhi, Parliament was informed today. Giving details, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said proposals have been received for preparing the project report for the 600-km Delhi-Katra Expressway. About Dwarka Expressway, the minister said the project is at the preparation stage with a length of 30 km. “Proposal for preparation of project report has been received. The length of expressway is about 30 km,” Gadkari told the Lok Sabha in a written response.

As for the 195-km Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, the alignment has been finalised while land acquisition has started. About Delhi-Meerut Expressway, he said that out of the four packages, Nizamuddin bridge to UP border, UP border to Dasna and Dasna to Hapur have already been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 3,159 crore.

“New alignment of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, from Dasna to Meerut, is at an appraisal stage. The scheduled completion period of these packages is 2.5 years from the date of commencement,” he said.

On Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), the minister said the 135-km project starts from Kundli on NH 1 and ends at Palwal on NH 2. “The project has been awarded in six packages at civil works cost of Rs 4,418 crore. The progress is about 45 per cent. The scheduled date of completion of EPE is March 2018,” he added.

