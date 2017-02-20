Four pollution checking centres sealed in Gurugram

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) at Gurugram on Monday sealed four pollution checking centres in the district as they were allegedly found issuing certificates without examining the vehicles. Notices were also issued to some other centres for having committed irregularities in checking of pollution of vehicles, a spokesman of the authority said.

The drive to check such centres was launched after a news channel made a sting operation in this regard, he said.

The spokesman said during a raid conducted at the pollution checking centre at a filing station in Binol, National Highway 8, it was found to be unauthorised.

Action is being taken against it, he added.