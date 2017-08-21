At least 20 sheep die after being hit by car in Hisar district

Representational Image. Representational Image.

At least 20 sheep died on Monday after being run over by a car near Juglan village, about 20 km from here on the Hisar-Sirsa National Highway, police said. The incident took place when a herd of about 150 sheep was crossing the national highway, they said. Shepherd Rohtash of Ciriya Gandhi village in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan had gone to Juglan village with his sheep, police said. When the herd was crossing the road, the car ran over them leaving the 20 of them dead on the spot, police said.

About 10 sheeps were also injured in the incident.

The Sadar Police has registered a case against unidentified driver of the car on a complaint filed by Rohtash.

He has been booked under sections 279 (driving on a public way so rashly or negligently to endanger human life), 336 (doing any act which endangers human life or the personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

