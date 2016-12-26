National Herald case: Relief for Gandhis, court dismisses Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking documents

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Party Vice president Rahul Gandhi. (file photo) Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Party Vice president Rahul Gandhi. (file photo)

In a big relief for Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Patiala House Court Tuesday dismissed BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking documents related to the National Herald case. The court set the next date of hearing on Feb 10, when Swamy will submit a list of witnesses. Swamy had earlier sought documents and ledger books maintained by the Congress party and Associated Journals Limited.

In his petition, Swamy accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore which AJL owed to the Congress. Besides Gandhis, other accused-Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda-have denied the allegations levelled against them.

Will appeal to SC on Patiala House Court’s order; National Herald took lots of benefits from govt: Subramaniam Swamy #NatioanalHerald pic.twitter.com/a2SIxLSw86 — ANI (@ANI_news) December 26, 2016

In August, the court issued notices to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and five others on Swamy’s application seeking presentation of certain documents from Associated Journals Pvt. Ltd (AJL) and Indian National Congress (INC) in connection with the National Herald case.

With PTI and ANI inputs