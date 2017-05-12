Proud to be associated with National Herald, govt agencies distorting facts: Congress

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Express File Photo) Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Express File Photo)

Hours after the Delhi High Court allowed income tax proceedings against Young Indian Private Limited in the National Herald case, involving Congress President Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi, senior advocate and Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi asserted that the grand-old party was proud to be associated with the National Herald and that media was misrepresenting facts. “We are proud to be associated with the Newspaper which stood up for free speech in the Colonial period,” Singhvi said, while addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters.

Singhvi, who appeared for the firm, said it was a sorry state that government agencies via proxy were engaging in incomplete and distorted information. “The amount of misinformation going on with regards to Young Indian/National Herald, makes me wonder does the Govt have anything better to do in this country than to circulate unsigned notes which are actually campaigns of misinformation and distortion,” he said.

.@DrAMSinghvi Unsigned note circulated by Govt proxies is using all adjectives. Some are even saying there’s direction by Court to IT Dept to investigate — INC India (@INCIndia) May 12, 2017

.@DrAMSinghvi @NH_India We are proud to be associated with the Newspaper which stood up for free speech in the Colonial period: Dr Singhvi#NationalHerald — INC India (@INCIndia) May 12, 2017

Earlier in the day, Singhvi had withdrawn the petition which was allowed by the court that termed it “dismissed as withdrawn”. The court asked the firm to withdraw the petition and approach the income tax assessing officer first.

Clarifying why he withdrew the petition, Singhvi said,”Court recorded my statement and gave me liberty in the judicial order that all points raised by me can be raised in the Dept, including the jurisdictional point. Because of that, I withdrew the writ.”

The case involves a private criminal complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which Young Indian had obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore which the Associate Journals Limited (AJL) owed to the Congress party. However, the Gandhis and other accused have denied the allegations levelled against them.

With inputs from agencies

