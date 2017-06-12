National Herald at 70: Rahul Gandhi says govt forcing everyone into silence

“This government is forcing everyone into silence, but National Herald has a spirit, a very strong spirit and it will not be silenced,” Rahul said. (Source: INC India/Twitter) “This government is forcing everyone into silence, but National Herald has a spirit, a very strong spirit and it will not be silenced,” Rahul said. (Source: INC India/Twitter)

At the launch of the National Herald commemorative edition, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of forcing everyone into silence. “This government is forcing everyone into silence, but National Herald has a spirit, a very strong spirit and it will not be silenced,” Rahul said.

Reaffirming the spirit of the Herald which has a history in National Independence, he claimed that whoever attempts to tell the truth is threatened and silenced, but the newspaper will speak the truth. “In India, power manufactures the truth and everyone knows what the truth is, but the people are scared to say it. Speak the truth. Do not be silenced and do not be scared. This is what we expect from the National Herald,” he said at the launch.

Rahul also claimed that many journalists told him that they are not able to freely report under the current dispensation. National Herald should speak the truth, “criticise the Congress whenever you feel so”, Rahul added.

Vice President Hamid Ansari released the commemorative volume of 70 years of the National Herald at an event in Bengaluru. Among the dignitaries at the event were Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

The National Herald was launched in 1938 by Jawaharlal Nehru, Rahul Gandhi’s great-grandfather and India’s first prime minister. In 2016, the newspaper made a comeback in a digital avatar after it was shut down in 2008 due to financial constraints.

