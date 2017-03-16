National Health Policy aims at assured healthcare to underprivileged: Union Minster J P Nadda

Health Minister JP Nadda. (File) Health Minister JP Nadda. (File)

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda on Thursday said the National Health Policy aimed at reaching healthcare in an assured manner to all, particularly the undeserved and underprivileged. Presenting the National Health Policy in the Lok Sabha today, Nadda said the policy proposes raising public health expenditure to 2.5 percent of the GDP in a time bound manner.

“We are making policy patient centric, making patient empowered regarding redressal and treatment. We will develop standards; if treatment is not done properly then tribunals will be set up to take the matter,” he said.

The Minister informed the House that the policy aims at ensuring availability of two beds per 1,000 population distributed in a manner to enable access within golden hour, the first hour after a traumatic injury, when emergency treatment is most likely to be successful.

“In order to provide access and financial protection, the policy proposes free drugs, free diagnostics and free emergency and essential healthcare services in all public hospitals,” he added.

Highlighting some of the key targets of the policy, Nadda said it seeks to increase life expectancy at birth from 67.5 to 70 by 2025 and reduce infant mortality rate to 28 by 2019.

“It also seeks to achieve and maintain elimination status of Leprosy by 2018, Kala-Azar by 2017 and Lymphatic Filariasis in endemic pockets by this year. The policy also looks at reforms in the existing regulatory system both for easing manufacturing of drugs and devices to promote Make in India, as also for reforming medical education,” he added.

The Minister said the policy informs and prioritizes the role of the government in shaping health systems in all its dimensions -investment in health, organisation and financing of healthcare services and prevention of diseases.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the National Health Policy on Wednesday.

