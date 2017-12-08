Submit action plan on workable steps to curb stubble burning: NGT tells Punjab

Stubble set afire in a Jalandhar village. (Express photo/File) Stubble set afire in a Jalandhar village. (Express photo/File)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday asked the Punjab government to submit an action plan on what steps it would take to curb stubble burning in the state. The green tribunal will also hear Delhi air pollution and stubble burning issue on Monday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the NGT had slammed Punjab and Haryana governments for filing generalised action plans to combat air pollution and directed them to refer to its previous judgments on the issue. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar also summoned the environment secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan asking them to give a ‘workable solution’ for combating the problem of pollution. Also Read: NGT raps Punjab, Haryana over their action plan on pollution

The tribunal was of the view that Punjab and Haryana were merely following the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority’s (EPCA’s) comprehensive action plan and not applying their own mind. During the proceedings, both the states told the green panel that a slew of measures including stopping construction work, burning waste, shutting schools and monitoring of industries causing emissions will be taken whenever pollution is beyond prescribed limits continuously for 48 hours.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd