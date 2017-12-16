NGT bans plastic in towns on Ganga banks

National Green Tribunal. National Green Tribunal.

THE NATIONAL Green Tribunal on Friday imposed a complete ban on plastic items such as carry bags, plates and cutlery in towns such as Haridwar and Rishikesh located on the banks of the Ganga.

The tribunal passed the direction after noting that despite its earlier order, plastic continued to be used in these areas causing pollution to the river.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar also banned the sale, manufacture, and storage of such items till Uttarkashi.

It imposed Rs 5,000 fine on those violating the order and said action will be taken against erring official too. The Green Panel was hearing a plea of environmentalist M C Mehta.

