One lakh bikes expected at Amit Shah’s Jind rally: NGT seeks govt reply on pollution

The National Green Tribunal on Friday issued notices to the Centre and the Haryana government over a petition seeking a reduction in the number of motorbikes at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah’s rally in Jind to be held on February 15 on pollution grounds. Around one lakh motorbikes are expected to participate at the rally. The tribunal has sought replies from the Centre and the state government by February 13.

The NGT order came while it was hearing a plea filed by advocate Victor Dhissa who has sought screening and reduction in the number of bikes which were likely to participate in the rally to be held on February 15.

The plea contended that instead of motorcycles, the state government should opt for bicycles or other environment friendly modes of transport for the rally. It would also be beneficial for the health of those riding bicycles, the petition read.

“Direct the respondents (authorities) to either reduce the number of motorbikes proposed to be mobilised or use more environment-friendly modes and methods, such as bicycles, by foot or e-rickshaws. “And constitute a committee to assess the adverse impacts that may be caused with regard to air pollution and noise pollution if the proposed rally is taken out,” the plea said.

The Haryana government has already decided to seek 150 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) ahead of a scheduled visit by Amit Shah on February 15 when the Jat community has announced an agitation.

The Akhil Bhartiya Jat Aarkashan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) led by Yashpal Malik has announced that it will disrupt a bikers’ rally during Shah’s visit in Jind. The agitators have planned to reach Jind in tractor-trolleys. READ MORE

It is expected that with the rally, the BJP chief will kick off the party’s 2019 Lok Sabha campaign.

