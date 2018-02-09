National Fisherfolk Forum demands Justice Chandrachud to withdraw his ‘fish market’ remark

“The hearts of the fisher community people are pained as he has mentioned their activity in a case which has nothing in common,” a statement issued by the National Fisherfolk Forum said. “The hearts of the fisher community people are pained as he has mentioned their activity in a case which has nothing in common,” a statement issued by the National Fisherfolk Forum said.

National Fisherfolk Forum, a national confederation of state level fishermen groups, demanded Justice D Y Chandrachud of Supreme Court to take back the ‘unparliamentary words’ referring to fisher folk he made in the court hall a few days ago.

Condemning Justice Chandrachud’s remark – “Let us not reduce the dialogue in this court to the level of fish market” – which he made on February 5, during the hearing of the PILs seeking probe into Judge Loya’s death, National Fisherfolk Forum chairperson N Ilango asked what was the necessity for the court to make a mention about fish market.

A statement said the “utterance of the Honourable Justice is tantamount to disrespecting the total fisher communities and so highly condemnable. The hearts of the fisher community people are pained as he has mentioned their activity in a case which has nothing in common.”

Read | Don’t reduce court to fish market: Supreme Court after angry exchanges in Loya case

Questioning why the fish market activities were project in “bad colour,” Ilango’s statement said the fisher communities across India are bewildered at such a derogatory remark and demanded Justice Chandrachud to “take back the unparliamentary words in the very same forum where it was uttered.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Ilango, a a traditional fisherman and a former Janata Dal MLA from Puducherry during 1991-1996 period, said he does not want to seek an apology but demanded the SC judge to withdraw his words at the court hall. “It was the worst metaphor he used. I agree that there is so much noise in a fish market, because there we bargain for a pricey catch. But when you use the same to compare a noisy court scene and suggest that a fish market is worse, that is unacceptable. You may use references to a fish market but why do you call it worse? What makes you think that a fish market is worse?” said Ilango.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App